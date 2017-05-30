Class of 2017 graduates

It’s that time of year again, when high schools across the country are conducting ceremonies celebrating the graduation of their senior students. In Wapakoneta it is no different. On Saturday the senior class of Wapakoneta High School was together for the last time as they looked over their time in the Wapakoneta school system and prepare the various futures they have coming their way.

The Ceremony opened with Lauren Klopfenstein giving the invocation, followed by Wapakoneta High School principal Scott J. Minnig. Principal Minnig spoke to the crowd...

