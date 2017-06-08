Civic League awards two scholarships

Recent Wapakoneta graduates Blasia Moyler and Lacey Hayes are one step closer to furthering their education and pursuing their passions to help others. Each received a $1,000 scholarship from The Women’s Civic League of Wapakoneta on Wednesday evening, The scholarships were awarded at the League’s regular monthly meeting at RJ’s Coffey Cup.

“They (Moyler and Hayes) continuously drive to be the best that...

Read the rest of the story in the Thursday, June 8, edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.