City seeks group to take over contract

The city is looking for an individual or group to help manage 32.5 acres of land.

The property is just east of U.S. 33 and 33A and is part of the city’s well-field system. The land is currently enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) through the United States Department of Agriculture.

A filter strip, whole field CRP and a tree planting are the three different practices being implemented at this time. The person that manages the property now, no longer wishes to do so.

Anyone interested in the project is asked to call Scott at 419-738-3011 or email him at cscott@wapakoneta.net.

