City provides updates on Riverscape

The city held a public meeting Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the downtown Riverscape project.

Some of the updated information provided at Wednesday’s meeting include:

• The estimated construction cost is $2.14 million.

• The project will be paid for with $1.9 million in state funds. The local contribution is estimated at $250,000.

• Final plans are expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.

• Work is expected to begin in early 2019 and completed in the fall of 2020.

