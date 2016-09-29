City provides updates on Riverscape
Tom Wehrhahn
Thursday, September 29, 2016
WAPAKONETA, OH
The city held a public meeting Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the downtown Riverscape project.
Some of the updated information provided at Wednesday’s meeting include:
• The estimated construction cost is $2.14 million.
• The project will be paid for with $1.9 million in state funds. The local contribution is estimated at $250,000.
• Final plans are expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.
• Work is expected to begin in early 2019 and completed in the fall of 2020.
