City to pay for media campaign

City councilors unanimously voted to pay $15,000 on a promotional campaign for the city.

The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce approached council’s Tourism Advisory Commission in February with an application for funding a multi-media campaign involving mobile web, web, radio and television platforms.

Commission chairman Dan Lee explained in his committee report that the campaign would run only for nine months — from April to December — and the chamber would provide tracking information to help evaluate the city’s return on investment.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nan Schneider was available Monday to field questions.

