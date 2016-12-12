City to mull tax hike

The Wapakoneta City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting beginning at 7 p.m. tonight in council chambers.

A Committee of the Whole is when a legislative body meets as if it were one large committee. The meeting is open to the public.

The topic will be a proposed one half percent increase in the city income tax.

A one-half percent hike in the city’s income tax would add approximately $1 million to the city’s coffers each year, according to information brought before council at the Nov. 21 meeting. The city’s current income tax rate is 1 percent.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend and share their feedback.

