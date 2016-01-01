City joins marijuana moratorium

The City of Wapakoneta on Monday joined several other Ohio communities in imposing a moratorium on the granting of permits regarding medical marijuana.

The ruling will give the city 180 days to “review applicable Ohio statutes and the city codes and ordinances relative to such use.”

Fourth Ward Councilwoman Bonnie Wurst noted that Law Director Dennis Faller was absent from the meeting and unavailable to answer questions. She raised a concern as to what impact the moratorium would have on the established pharmacies in the city. Council voted unanimously to suspend the rules and passed the measure.

Ohio’s legalization of marijuana for medical purposes goes into effect Thursday.

The Tourism Commission reported on its plan to offer eight $1,000 grants for projects that will enhance the visitor experience, stating that it wanted to keep the bulk of the funds from the lodging tax for major projects.

At-Large Councilman Randy Fisher suggested the committee’s decision is too limiting.

“I would suggest that $1,000 is too small an amount and that the committee review its decision at its next meeting,” Fisher said.

At-Large Councilwoman Rachel Barber questioned why the committee plans to create and implement potential projects when it is restricted to reviewing applications from groups and making recommendations to council.

Committee Chair Dan Lee responded that the committee will review its offer for the $1,000 grants and will require the administration to submit an application for any major projects.

