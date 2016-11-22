City income tax hike could net $1M

A one-half percent hike in the city’s income tax would add approximately $1 million to the city’s coffers each year, according to information brought before council at Monday’s regular meeting.

First Ward Councilman Jim Neumeier explained that the funds are needed to fix the city’s streets.

“The mayor ran on a platform of fixing the city’s streets and now we find there is not enough money to do it,” Neumeier said.

The city’s current income tax rate is 1 percent.

At-Large Councilman Dan Graf stated that the money should be earmarked for safety and service to help the fire and police departments’ needs.

Neumeier pointed out that the needs of those departments exceed what this would generate, but added that focusing on the streets would ease the strain on the general fund, so that the safety-service needs could be addressed.

