City files for annexation of land

The petition for annexation of land for a new paper recycling and manufacturing plant will be on its way to the county commissioners today.

Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, during a special meeting of the city council on Monday, called another special meeting for Thursday evening.

Thursday’s meeting was intended to “bring to the floor, read and adopt as an emergency an ordinance authorizing the City Director of Law to file a petition for annexation of unincorporated property owned by the City with the Auglaize County Board of County Commissioner and, if needed, to review the timeline of events for the completion of the sale of city owned property to Pratt and to establish dates for any Special Meetings of Council that may be needed, if known at the time of the meeting on November 30.

The earlier meeting on Monday authorized the administration to purchase the property and take out a $2.75 million loan to do so.

In his review of the timeline, Dennis Faller, the city’s law director, said the city closed on the property this week. He said he will be filing for the annexation today, with action by the county commissioners expected on Tuesday. Faller said the transfer of land from the city to...

