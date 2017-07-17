City eyes loan fund to pay for demolitions

According to a preliminary agenda for tonight’s Wapakoneta City Council meeting, only one resolution is expected to be introduced.

The measure authorizes the city auditor to use the revolving loan fund money for the demolition of certain properties.

Residents who have petitioned to appear before council have been submitted by Emily Hunte, who will address Marsy’s Law, the Crime Victims’ bill of rights, and Josh Little, who will address council concerning Children’s Hometown Holiday.

Council is also expected to hear a second reading of an ordinance to amend a current ordinance by adding a section outlining policy concerning overcharged and undercharged customers and a second reading of an...

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Monday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.