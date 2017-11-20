City expected to issue info on paper plant

According to Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, a news release will be issued at this evening’s meeting of the Wapakoneta City Council concerning the new Pratt Industries paper mill to be built in the Jobs Ready Site on the south side of the city. The mayor gave no hint as to the contents of the release.

More news has come out in the trade press on the new facility.

EUWID, an independent trade press publisher based in Germany, reported Thursday that the new plant will add 360,000 metric tons (400,000 short tons) per year of corrugated case material capacity to the market.

Construction work is set to get under way next March, with the new paper machine possibly ready to start operating in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Council is also expected to hear committee reports.

The finance committee met recently to discuss the 2018 budget. This year, as last year, the committee is sitting in as city department heads explain their situations and make any funding requests. It is a trend started last year following the election of Wilbur Wells as City Auditor.

Councilors will also...

