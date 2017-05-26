City begins talk on downtown Wi-Fi

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Communication and Rules Committee met Wednesday to discuss digital archiving of city records, council’s newsletter, an “open house” type meeting and downtown Wi-Fi.

The last item, although not on the official agenda, involves offering free Wi-Fi in the downtown area. The system would allow the tracking of customers as well as their interests while visiting downtown. it will also allow merchants to reach out to potential customers with specials they may be offering. The committee agreed the project has merit, but more information is needed regarding cost and the logistics involved. One concern is if the system could be active only during the business day.

