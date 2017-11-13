Church kicks off The Landing

Saturday was a night of celebration at Harvest Baptist Church, as John Oakley, who runs the Celebrate Recovery ministry at the church, marked the start of their fifth year in Wapakoneta.

“It’s a celebration that we started after we completed our first year and we’ve continued that tradition,” Oakley said. “In those four years, we’ve seen a lot of miracles.”

The ministry also took the opportunity to promote their new addition to the Celebrate Recovery banner at Harvest Baptist.

The Landing is a support group exclusively for teenagers who need a place to express their problems in a safe and supportive environment, and is now offering group meetings every week.

“I’m really passionate about The Landing,” Oakley said about the group, which meets Friday evenings at 6 p.m. “It’s our hope that they could go home and talk about it, break down the walls of communication and dysfunction.”

But the night was...

For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.