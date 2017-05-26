Church celebrates life of Martin Luther

Katharina Luther, wife of religious leader and founder of the Lutheran faith, Martin Luther, will pay a visit to First Lutheran English Lutheran Church on Wednesday.

The visit will come in the form of a one-woman play featuring Alicia Winget portraying Katharina.

Set during the renaissance in Germany, the play depicts the era and the life of Martin Luther through the eyes of his wife. The audience will be transported through time and will get a chance to visit the remote area of Eisleben, Saxony, where Martin Luther created and initiated his Reformation.

