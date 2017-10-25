Christmas Cheer returns for 35th year

The Christmas Cheer program is returning for its 35th year to share the spirit of giving with local families in need.

The program, which began in the early 1980s, collects donations each year to provide families in need with a holiday meal and presents to open. All the donations stay local, as the recipients all live in the areas serviced by the Wapakoneta, Buckland, Uniopolis and St. Johns Fire departments and are residents in the Wapakoneta City School District.

Christmas Cheer Chairperson and former Wapakoneta Fire Chief Kendall Krites said Tuesday the campaign has been growing through the years, except last year.

A total of 240 deliveries were shipped out — 72 less than last year, Krites said at the close of the 2016 event.

