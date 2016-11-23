Choir heads to Music City

The Wapakoneta City Schools Board of Education heard from Choral Director Kathleen Pellington about an out-of-state show choir trip at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Show choir students will be taking a trip to Nashville to attend a competition, at no cost to the district. At last month's board meeting, Pellington had requested a trip to Chicago, however that has since been canceled and replaced by the Nashville trip.

Students will get to spend some time exploring the city with chaperones. They will also get to see a show at the Grand Ole Opry. The trip will take place March 31 and April 1 and was approved by the board members.

