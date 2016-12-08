Children injured in school bus accident

New information on the injury traffic crash at 7:22 a.m. today on U.S. 33 east of Wapak-Fisher Road reveals that two occupants of the school bus were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys for possible injuries. A previous report taken at the scene shortly after the crash stated that no one on the bus had been hurt.

In the incident, a Wapakoneta City School bus driven by Brenda E. Plescher age 60, of Wapakoneta, was stopped on U.S. 33 facing west with lights and stop sign activated preparing to

pick up children from a residence on the south side of the roadway. A 2005 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Debra M. Laman age 43, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, was pulled into the eastbound lane facing north. Jordyn M. Laman age 18, and Jonah M. Laman age 16, of Wapakoneta, were standing on the east side of the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country waiting to get on the school bus. A 2000 Honda CRV driven by Levan M. Tudor age 25, of Waynesfield, was traveling east on U.S. 33, did not slow down for the stopped school bus, and struck Mrs. Laman forcing her vehicle into the children and into the school bus. The Wapakoneta City School Bus received minor damage.

The 2005 Chrysler Town and Country and the 2000 Honda CRV both sustained disabling damage.

Debra M. Laman, Jordyn M. Laman, and Jonah M. Laman were transported to St. Ritas Medical Center by St. Johns EMS.

Two children occupants on the Wapakoneta City School Bus were transported by Uniopolis EMS to the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital for possible injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.