CHH welcomes rodeo queens

Children coming to the snowball drop at Children’s Hometown Holiday will be in for a treat before and during the event.

Ohio’s 2017 Teen Rodeo Queen Jordan Smyers and 2016 Teen Rodeo Queen Erika Billingsley will be at Santa’s house from 3 to 5 p.m. to sign autographs. The reindeer will also be in their pen and available for petting.

During the snowball drop, Smyers and Billingsley will be at the TSC garage. Smyers will be signing autographs while Billingsley performs rope tricks.

“It’s going to be great having her perform the rope tricks,” CHH chair Elaine Poppe said. “We’ve never had that before.”

Smyers is an honor student, multiple academic achievement award winner and a school representative at Skills USA. SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations, and for further education.

Smyers is the only student in the junior welding class to earn an American Welding Society certificate.

Smyers is also...

