CHH only a day away

It’s almost here.

Although the Cookie Contest and the Gift Wrap Contest were held in early November, the main events of the Children’s Hometown Holiday are only a day away.

The CHH is put on by more than 430 volunteers, led by chairman Elaine Poppe.

“We are a non profit with no paid employees and we raise the funds to put on this event with donations from businesses, friends, and even family,” Poppe said. “Our mission is to ensure that every child in our community has a wonderful fun-filled holiday weekend that costs the children nothing. Because everything is free to them, every child is treated equally, no matter their financial status.”

As in previous years, the annual event packs a lot of activity into the...

