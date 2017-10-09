CHH offers new events

What’s new at Children’s Hometown Holiday this year?

On Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the TSC Garage building, children can test their skills on race car simulators and meet drivers who will be at the garage with their race cars.

Tim and Stacey Nickles, who operate Tim’s Dirt Track Simulators, are bringing a mini expo to Wapakoneta for CHH. The simulators are actual old sprint car bodies that have a computer and monitor installed in them, all linked to each other. People can race their friends while feeling the experience of being in an actual race car.

The computers can...