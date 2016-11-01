Changes coming for November election

With exactly a week before Election Day, there are several things local voters should know.

A check-in process for voters called Any Line Any Time will be in place for the November election. There will be only one location at any given polling location for voters to check in. Any Line Any Time is a directive from the Secretary of State put in place so people are not waiting in long lines.

The method by which voters are checked in will vary depending on the polling location,” said Auglaize County Board of Elections Director Michelle Wilcox. Seven polling locations will be using e-pollbook tablets while the rest of the polling locations will be using paper signature books.

The board was previously told by the Secretary of State’s office that the county could not use any e-pollbooks during the November election since they were not used in all precincts during the primary. However, the county has been granted somewhat of an exception, since poll workers who have already used e-pollbooks will be allowed to use them for check in this time around.

“The Secretary of State’s office has OK’d that we use e-pollbooks for check-in for Any Line Any Time because (the poll workers have) been trained and used them prior,” Wilcox said.

