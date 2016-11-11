Chamber hosts awards dinner

A shocked Andy Walters made his way to the front of the room Thursday night, after being named Citizen of the Year during the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards.

“This is one hundred percent unexpected,” Walters told the crowd. “I'm not sure it's deserved. I'd like to think I'm too young for this, but I guess I will be 39 in a couple weeks. I am speechless, but I do thank the chamber for this.”

The award for Citizen of the Year was sponsored by Alan Davis Insurance Agency and Stroh, Johnson & Co., LLP and presented by Tom Schlenker. He described Walters as a deserving individual who most community members have come to know and appreciate.

Several other awards were given out as well. Wapakoneta High School Agriculture teachers and FFA Advisers Ron Brown and Chris Turner received the Educator of the Year award. The award was sponsored by Auglaize Embroidery and Al's Woody's Diner and announced by Alison DuBois, who described Brown and Turner as a dynamic duo.

See the Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News for the full story.