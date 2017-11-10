Chamber hosts annual banquet

Melissa Carlin, Executive Director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, gives her annual report to Chamber members at their annual banquet in Wapakoneta on Thursday night. The Chamber handed out awards to distinguished citizens and businesses over the course of the event.
WAPAKONETA, OH

Members of the Wapakoneta Commerce gathered at the Grand Plaza in Wapakoneta on Thursday for a celebratory night. 

The banquet, which included the annual report on the state of the chamber and voting for board members, was centered around the presentation of several awards. 

Recipients of those awards included: Superior Credit Union for best large business; CJ’s Pizza for best small business; Amy Freymuth for Employee of the Year; Phyllis Lisi Educator of the Year; Riverside Arts Center for Non-Profit Organization of the Year; Michael Johnston for Youth Volunteer of the Year; Jordan Reineke for Service Personnel of the Year, an Dr. Josh Steinke for Citizen of the Year.

Steinke gave a short speech after receiving the award.

“It’s interesting that when an individual gets recognized, the amount of people who are behind it all,” he said.

Steinke has a Chriopractic practice in Wapakoneta.

“Someone came into my office the other day and said ‘You could have gone to a big city and made so much money.’ It’s not about that,” he said. “It’s about the people here who we care about.”

Executive Director of the Chamber Melissa Carlin also addressed chamber members and gave an annual update on... For more on this and other stories, pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.

