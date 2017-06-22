Chamber Golf Outing nears

On Friday, the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting its annual golf outing at the Wapakoneta Country Club. This will be the chambers twenty-eighth golf outing.

The outing will be an 18 hole best ball competition with teams of four. It will include a cart, breakfast and a late lunch. The cost is $250 per team with the option of adding the $100 golfers bundle, which includes 24 50/50 drawing tickets, three shots per golfer for the putting contest, one shot per golfer for the on-the-green contest, one mulligan per player and one skin per team. Best ball is where each member of the team will hit a ball from the same spot, but the best of the four will be the only one that counts.

The event will include contests, door prizes a first, second and third team prizes, There will also be a "Divot Digger" award for the team that comes in last place. There are currently nine teams with an expectation on 13-14 teams. There are still open spots available to resister and a team will not be considered registered until the fee has been received. The chamber will limit the field to a total of 16 teams and are still adding more teams and sponsors.

Block Insurance Group will be sponsoring the hole in one challenge. A golfer that gets a hole in one during the 18 hole game will win $10,000, a $500 visa gift card, a set of Calloway irons...

