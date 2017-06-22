Chamber Golf Outing nears

By: 
Dave Vorhees
Staff Writer
Thursday, June 22, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

On Friday, the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting its annual golf outing at the Wapakoneta Country Club. This will be the chambers twenty-eighth golf outing. 
The outing will be an 18 hole best ball competition with teams of four. It will include a cart, breakfast and a late lunch. The cost is $250 per team with the option of adding the $100 golfers bundle, which includes 24 50/50 drawing tickets, three shots per golfer for the putting contest, one shot per golfer for the on-the-green contest, one mulligan per player and one skin per team. Best ball is where each member of the team will hit a ball from the same spot, but the best of the four will be the only one that counts. 
The event will include contests, door prizes a first, second and third team prizes, There will also be a "Divot Digger" award for the team that comes in last place. There are currently nine teams with an expectation on 13-14 teams. There are still open spots available to resister and a team will not be considered registered until the fee has been received. The chamber will limit the field to a total of 16 teams and are still adding more teams and sponsors.   
Block Insurance Group will be sponsoring the hole in one challenge. A golfer that gets a hole in one during the 18 hole game will win $10,000, a $500 visa gift card, a set of Calloway irons...

