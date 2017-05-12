Chamber gets new director

Melissa Carlin has been hired as the new Executive Director of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce. From now until after the 2017 Summer Moon Fest at the end of July, Carlin will be working alongside previous Executive Director Nan Schneider to grow familiar with the position.

Carlin, originally from Elida, previously worked for Apria Healthcare in Minster. Carlin specialized in leadership and using digital and social media to grow the Apria brand nationwide.

