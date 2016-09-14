Center readies exhibit

Check out the artwork in Riverside Art Center during its Greater Wapakoneta Community Art Exhibit reception Saturday evening.

The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All pieces of art have been judged, and winners will receive awards at 7:30 p.m. Best of Show receives $300, first place receives $200, third place receives $100, the Riverside Art Center Award winner receives $100 and the Wapakoneta Community Foundation Award winner will receive $100.

Eighty pieces of art were submitted to this exhibit. This includes all kids of artwork, including sculptures, pottery, glasswork, pictures, paintings and a baby goat made out of forks, Gallery Director Stacey Pickens said.

“(I am) very happy with 80 pieces of artwork,” she said. “We were concerned about how we were going to get it all hung on the walls.”

See Wednesday's paper for the full story.