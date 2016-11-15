Celebrate Recovery concert returns

Harvest Baptist Church is celebrating the third anniversary of its Celebrate Recovery program with a free concert Saturday.

Celebrate Recovery is a ministry program aimed at helping people heal from "hurts, habits and hang-ups." The concert, which is open to the public, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of the church at 1301 Navajo Trail, Wapakoneta.

The concert will feature live music from Sidney-based Christian band Paraclete, and there will be a personal testimony about halfway through the concert.

Celebrate Recovery takes place every Friday night at 6 p.m. at the church, and it is open to anyone in the community, not just churchgoers, said ministry leader Ed Plaugher.

