Cast offers Royal-Tea

It was called a Prince and Princess Tea, but it was so much more.

Sunday’s event, which began at noon at the Wapakoneta High School cafeteria, featured guests in their best royal attire, attended by white-shirted servers and a banquet fit for their regal stature.

The timing was perfect in that it allowed guests to mingle with the characters from Beauty and the Beast, prior to their 2 p.m. show at the Performing Arts Center.

Those attending the tea were offered the opportunity to have their pictures taken with the characters. A favorite, of course, was having a photo taken with Belle sitting in a library set.

As in the motion picture, the effervescent Lumiere, Dalan Seyer, invited the audience to “Be Our Guest,” as the cast members joined in on one of the play’s signature tunes.

