Carnival returns to WaterPark

The Carnival at the WaterPark was in full swing Wednesday afternoon with kids and families enjoying games, prizes and snow cones in the 80-degree sunshine.

The Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Club hosted the event. Many members were able to come, some taking off work to help with the event.

“The weather is just perfect, said Chair of the Optimist’s Youth and Community Service Committee Connie Krites. “We have a lot of kids here just having a great time. They’re going to the games. We have the fire department here this year doing water safety, which is something new we added. It’s going really well. We couldn’t be any more thrilled.”

Kids and their families played games like duck pond, plinko and kiddie basketball. Other kids enjoyed a variety of flavors of shaved ice. Eight to nine kids’ names were announced every 30 minutes for an attendance drawing. A group of kids would run to a table by the entrance to pick their prizes and to take a picture with Ronald McDonald.

The Wapakoneta fire department taught kids the five rules of water safety: learn to swim; put a life jacket on before getting on a boat; never swim alone, always have an adult with you; reach, throw and don’t go; and look before you leap.

Captain Eric Sammetinger said the fire department wanted to start one-on-one conversations with kids about water safety and...

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Thursday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.