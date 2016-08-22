Car vandalisms solved

According to Wapakoneta Police Chief Russel Hunlock, the vehicle vandalism investigations from the early hours of Aug. 9, have been solved.

“Through our investigation and with the help of some information that we received, we were able to develop three adult male suspects,” Hunlock said Monday in a news release. “Upon interviewing the suspects, all three have acknowledged involvement with the vehicle damage.”

The investigation has been forwarded to the Auglaize County Prosecuting Attorney to review for any and all applicable charges, the release stated.

“The names of the suspects will not be released until formal charges are filed,” Hunlock said.

According to an Aug. 10 news release from the police, more than 30 cases of vandalism took place before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The damage was believed to be caused by a BB or pellet gun.