Candidates vie for school board seats

Wapakoneta Board of Education candidates took the stage at the Wapakoneta Performing Arts Center on Monday night to give voters a chance to hear from the candidates themselves.

The candidate forum, which was organized and moderated by the Wapakoneta Youth in Government Program, featured a format of four questions, written by the students, that went to all candidates, followed by questions from the general public. Each candidate had two minutes to respond.

Incumbents William Sammetinger and Brent Schwartz, sitting President of the Board, emphasized their experience, while challengers Brian Cossel and Gregg Ruppert pointed to their time spent working in schools as staff members and coaches.

Sammetinger is a 16 year veteran