Buzz Aldrin update and Summer Moon schedule

Due to predicted inclement weather, Mike Mallory’s and Buzz Aldrin’s presentations this Saturday have been moved to the Performing Arts Center at WHS. MIke Mallory will speak at 1 p.m.; Buzz Aldrin at 2 p.m. The doors open at noon.

Friday:

3 – 9 p.m. Shriners' Car Show at Heritage Park

4 – 10 p.m. Kids on Willipie: Activities, Bounce Houses, Games

7 p.m. Wapak Rotary Baggo/Corn-Hole Tournament at the Parkway

6:15 – 8:15 p.m. Mountain Heart

9 – Midnight Nashville Crush

Saturday:

7 – 8 a.m. YMCA Bike Tour at YMCA

7 a.m. Run to the Moon at Armstrong Museum

8 – 9 a.m. Free Fishing at the river

9 – 10 a.m. Free Moon City Boat Safety at Belcher Park

8:30 a.m. – Noon Farmers' Market at Belcher Park

10 a.m. Red, White and Blue Canoe/Kayak Races at Belcher Park

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Moon City 3V3 B-ball Tourney on Perry Street

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Street Market on Auglaize Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dad's Toy Shop and R/C Fun Run in Heritage Park

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Faith, Fit and Healthy on Main Street

3 – 10 p.m. Kid's activities, bounce houses and games

12 p.m. Noon in the Parkway

4 p.m. Free Kiddie Tractor Pull of Willipie Street

6:30 p.m. Wiener Dog Races on Perry Street

8 – 10 p.m. I Heart Radio at 5-6-5 in the Parkway

10 p.m. Laser Light Show

Midnight Laser Light Show

1 – 2:15 p.m. Minor Blues

3 – 4 p.m. Hendy

4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Chase Cummings

6:15 – 8:15 p.m. Acoustic Edge

9 – Midnight Another Round