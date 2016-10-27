Bulldogs end Trojans' season

Botkins saw its season come to an end Monday as the Trojans fell to Yellow Springs, 3-0, in a the Division III boys soccer tournament district semifinals in Bellbrook.

"It's disappointing, but (Yellow Springs) played well," Botkins head coach Kevin Lynch said following the loss. "But we've had a good season and the seniors have nothing to be ashamed of."

Indeed they don't. The Trojans finished the season with a 12-4-1 regular season record and won the West Ohio Soccer League title for the second straight year, making it through the league schedule without a loss by going 8-0-1 this fall. The Trojans play on the pitch also earned them a first-round bye and a home match in the Div. III district tournament.

Individual honors were also won by senior Kaleb Hanby, who earned the Player of the Year award in WOSL.

Hanby ends his career with the Trojans as the leading scorer in school history with 60 goals. He also sets a school record for career assist with 31, and assists in a season with 14.