Buffenbarger sets school record

The Waynesfield-Goshen Tigers dominated the Cory-Rawson Hornets, 81-27, on Saturday to pick up their first win of the season.

Madison Buffenbarger led all scorers with 25 points and tied the Tigers’ school record with eight three-pointers made.

The Tigers ran a full-court press for most of the first half and it worked well and led 21-6 after one quarter of play, scoring most of their points on fast breaks.

The rest of the game was more of the same for the Tigers as they took a 42-16 lead into halftime and cruised in the second half for the win.

Other high scorers for the Tigers were Kayla Wicker with 14, Cassidy Craig with 12 and Aubrey Biederman added 10 points.