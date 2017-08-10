Buckland opens door to zoning

Mayor Tim Detty reminded village council on Wednesday that the village set aside $2,500 to have zoning regulations created. The move met resistance from one council member.

“I’ve never been a fan of zoning. We can use our ordinances or create new ones to address issues,” Councilor Lee Ann Rich said.

“We have to keep up with the times,” Detty countered.

“People move to Buckland because we don’t have zoning,” Rich said. “They like that.”

“I don’t see people flocking here,” Detty said, although he admitted that rental properties do not stay vacant long. Still, Detty reminded council that Buckland is the only community in the county that does not have zoning, adding that it was not up to him, it was up to council.

Council voted, 4-1, to hire Choice One Engineering to begin work on developing zoning regulations for the village at a cost of no more than $2,500. Rich voted no.

Detty swore in Savanna Freytag as its newest council member. Fretag is filling the seat of James Jones III, who was formally dismissed by council at the July 12 meeting due to the number of meetings he missed. Freytag recently had her petitions certified to run in the Nov. 7 election for a seat on the Buckland Council.

In other business...

