Buckland hosts Fireman's Festival

The 44th Annual Buckland Fireman’s Festival is set for Saturday at the Buckland Volunteer Fire Department, 105 N. Main St.

The festival will last all day and is open to the public. There will be a variety of activities for kids, including a kids tent, bounce houses, pony rides and a train ride. The food stands open at 10:30 a.m. Games, rides and the kids tent will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. There will also be two bands playing: Little People Band from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Earth Quakers from 8 to 11 p.m.

Also, chicken dinners will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicken dinner tickets can be bought pre-sale through the department at 419-657-2240.

The annual fundraiser is meant to raise funds for the completely-volunteer fire department of around 30 members for equipment and training.

In addition to the festival, the 5th Annual Buckland Fireman’s Hustle 5k Run/Walk will begin...

