Buckland accepts bid for former school

BUCKLAND — The Village Council held a special meeting Thursday night and voted to accept a bid for the former Buckland School building.

The vote was unanimous.

The bid was for $38,500 and submitted by Richard Chambers, of 10813 Zerkle Road, Cridersville.

Following the acceptance of the bid, council passed a resolution allowing Mayor Tim Detty to accept the bid and enter into a contract on behalf of the village.

Chambers then turned over a bank envelope containing the required 10 percent of the bid and left to take care of other obligations.

Before he left, Detty asked if the village could have first dibs on the bleachers in the gymnasium should Chambers not want them. Chambers agreed. Detty also told Chambers that the playground equipment would probably be removed by spring, if not sooner.

According to the letter announcing his bid, Chamber said he plans on turning the former school into “living quarters,” although the discussion on the bid at the Nov. 17 council meeting indicated it would be for senior citizen apartments.

