Buchanan Street bid saves $119K

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Streets and Alleys Committee met Tuesday afternoon to discuss several issues.

Wapakoneta Superintendent of Engineering Mary Ruck reported that the bid for the Buchanan Street project saved the city $119,000 from the engineer’s estimate. Work is set to begin April 1 and is expected to be completed on Sept. 30. The work includes from Benton Street to the south, although Ruck will look into the possibility of repaving from Benton to Mechanic streets.

Ruck also presented the committee with a request from a resident to improve an alley at 809 Plum Street.

