Bravery Bags help healing

Be on the lookout for bright blue bags making their way through the stands at Friday's St. Marys-Wapakoneta football game. At the end of the first quarter, members of the Wapakoneta High School Student Senate will be asking for donations to help fund their project, Bravery Bags.

The blue bags will eventually be heading out to cancer patients at the Lima Cancer Center, filled with items to help ease the pain and discomfort of chemotherapy.

Mackenzie Courter, a WHS student, spearheads the campaign, along with her fellow members of the senate, and her mother, Julie Courter, a WHS teacher and Student Senate advisor.

Mackenzie Courter originally came up with the idea for Bravery Bags after a little bit of inspiration. "My mom and I saw this man whose wife had passed away from cancer, and he gave... For more on this and other Stories pick up a copy of The Wapakoneta Daily News.