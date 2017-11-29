Botkins wins home opener

Botkins executed well on both ends of the court Tuesday.

The Lady Trojans defeated Fairlawn 59-33 for both its first home win and first league victory of the season.

Botkins got out to a good lead by hitting on both long-range and second-chance points. The defense kept Fairlawn off the board for most of the first quarter. After Fairlawn cut the lead down early in the second half, Botkins stretched it back out, then kept control in the fourth for the win.

Coach Mike Maurer said, “Fairlawn came out and played well early. It took us a while to match their energy and effort. In the second half, we did a better job.”

He praised the defensive effort, especially senior Hannah Bailey and sophomore Courtney Sutton, and “great bench play.” He added that in the second half, “we made some adjustments and that helped get us going.”

Botkins is 1-0 in Shelby County Athletic League play, and 2-0 overall.

Taira Greve led the offense with 15 points, while Sarah Bergman had 13 and Paige Lane added 12.

