Botkins secures spot in district semis

The Botkins Trojans boys soccer side advanced to the OHSAA Division III Southwest 2 district semifinals with a 4-2 defeat of the West Liberty-Salem Tigers Saturday afternoon following a penalty kick shootout.

The game remained tied at two apiece after regulation and both extra times prompting the penalty kicks, which are only used in postseason play.

“It was a good, high intensity game,” said Botkins head coach Kevin Lynch. “We worked on the PK shootout all week. We worked on it every day so I told the boys to go up there, take a deep breath, and hit it to make sure it stays on frame. If it goes in, it goes in. They were very calm.”

