Botkins schools face steep hike for health insurance

The Botkins Board of Education met Wednesday evening for their regular board meeting.

Treasurer Joanna Jones went over the financial report and investment report, as well as reviewed the payroll, expenses, receipts and general fund balance. Jones specifically spoke about the increase in health insurance cost between last year and this year. Health insurance increased $18,700 per month for the school through their current fully-insured plan.

According to Jones and McPheron, to keep rates of increase down in the future, all Shelby County schools, except Anna, will become self-funded through Jefferson Health Plan. The switch will give Shelby County schools more control over their rates, preventing large rate increases for the schools and saving them money. The plan will be the same for the employees except it will be through Medical Mutual instead of Anthem. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Jones also reported the audit started on Thursday.

Elementary Principal Chris Abke and 7–12 Principal Ryan Loy reported a great start to the school year. Superintendent Jeff McPheron reviewed Ohio’s lunch program guidelines with the board. He also discussed the preliminary report card to help prepare the board for the final report card, set to be released today by the Ohio Department of Education . . .

