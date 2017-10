ANNA — The Botkins cross country teams competed Saturday at the Shelby County Athletic League, collecting a pair of third-place team finishes.

Fort Loramie won both team titles and individual titles.

In the boys race, Botkins’ Austin Fullenkamp took third place with a time of 16:57, and was named first team all-county.

