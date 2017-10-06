Botkins, Lima CC end in deadlock

BOTKINS — Fighting hard on each possession, Botkins and Lima Central Catholic battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday at Botkins Park.

Paige Lane had the goal for the Trojans midway through the first half, off a corner kick from Claire Peterman.

It stayed that way until midway through the second half, when the Thunderbirds got the tying goal. Each team had additional chances, but couldn’t beat the keepers.

