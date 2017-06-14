Botkins hires new business teacher

The Botkins Board of Education was introduced to the new business teacher Tuesday during its regular monthly meeting.

High School Principal Ryan Loy introduced Andrew Davis from Elmwood, Ohio. He recently graduated from Bowling Green State University and was selected to teach business. The board approved his hiring.

During committee reports, the board discussed the bell project. The location was marked and different lighting methods were discussed. The stage is being redone on Wednesday and Thursday and the gym floor is being done on Monday. The pole barn is continuing to move forward. Superintendent Jeff McPheron will address potential drainage issues. The school purchased two new scoreboards for the sports complex. There are potential parties interested in the...

