Botkins' Hanby earns POY honors

Kaleb Hanby, who led the powerful Botkins attack which carried the Trojans to a Western Ohio Soccer League title this fall, was named the WOSL's Player of the Year Friday.

With Hanby's nimble play at point, the Trojans finished the season with a 8-0-1 record mark in the WOSL to capture the league title for the second straight year.

Joining Hanby on the 1st team All-WOSL is teammate Trent Egbert. Both are Hanby and Egbert are seniors.

Seniors Tanner Russell and Bryce Swank and junior Ethan Butcher earned second team honors for the Trojans

Micah Smock and Cody Meyer received honorable mentions for the Trojan boys.

For the girls, junior Paige Lane earned 2nd team All-WOSL honors, while teammates Grace Homan and Lindsey Okuley both received honorable mentions.