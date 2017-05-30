Botkins graduates Class of '17

BOTKINS — On Sunday afternoon Botkins High School followed in the annual tradition of graduating their senior class of students. The seniors were mixed with sadness at leaving and excitement for what the future may hold.

Botkins had three valedictorians this year, Micah Smock, Madeline Okuley and Kayla Kohler. The three top seniors got together and....

For more of this story see Tuesdays edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.