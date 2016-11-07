Botkins event raises $2,100 for Holiday

BOTKINS — A benefit held at Finish Line Bar and Grille in Botkins for Children's Hometown Holiday brought in $2,100 on Saturday.

The benefit was held by Erin Bowersock, of Wapakoneta. It included a hog roast dinner for $8, a pool tournament, as well as other fundraising efforts.

“The Hometown Holiday is very important to Wapak for the kids,” Bowersock said, about why she wanted to hold the fundraiser.

Jason Miller, owner of Finish Line Bar and Grille, donated the use of the facility, among other items. The hog for the dinner was also donated.

