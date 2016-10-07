Botkins claims WOSL Title

It may not have been the prettiest of games, but the Botkins Trojans got the result they wanted on Thursday as they defeated the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds, 1-0, to clinch the Western Ohio Soccer League title for the second straight year.

Botkins’ Clayton Harshbarger was credited with the lone goal of the night, as he found the back of the net with just ten seconds remaining the game.

“I can’t believe what I just saw,” said Botkins head coach Kevin Lynch on the goal. “It was amazing. Did I just see that? I had turned around, and I when I looked around it was rolling in the back of the net. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, I guess.”

