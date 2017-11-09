Botkins board discusses finances

The Botkins School District Board of Education met for its regular meeting Wednesday night at the High School.

In what turned out to be a relatively brief evening, the board addressed a variety of business.

Joanna Jones, Treasurer of the district, prepared a short briefing of the finances by fund. Jones informed the board that the district made the final payment on the levy for the new gymnasium. The fund from that levy maintains a $20,835 balance, which the board discussed. Superintendent Jeff McPheron suggested the money go toward replacing the roof on the gymnasium. The roof has already required several repairs.

Jones also briefed the board on the state of the general fund, comparing this month’s expenses and revenue to years past. Income tax was down the past month, compared to last year, but payroll expenses remained relatively stagnant. Non-payroll expenses were up about $33,000 compared to last year due mainly to an increase in health insurance costs and a down payment for a proposed pole barn to be erected on the school property.

The district also made a quarterly payment to the village, earmarked for the Botkins Community Park. The agreement between the village and the district seeds a capital fund for...